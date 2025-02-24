News

Madibeng municipal manager dodges suspension bullet amid misconduct allegations

The council resolved to keep Quiet Kgatla in office after allegations that he orchestrated the withdrawal of R25m from the Municipal Infrastructure Grant

24 February 2025 - 04:30 By PHATHU LUVHENGO

The Madibeng local municipality council in North West resolved to halt a possible suspension of municipal manager Quiet Kgatla, nearly two months after his appointment. ..

