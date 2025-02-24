Unions, EFF want Tshwane labour relations head who ‘fed Joburg law firm R44m in legal work’ brought to book

The EFF in Gauteng is demanding the immediate suspension of City of Tshwane labour relations management divisional head Ronald Oppelt after allegations that he channelled work to his previous employer, which raked in more than R44m from the city in just three years.
The EFF said an independent investigation into his conduct must be instituted.
The party has also called for a comprehensive audit of all contracts awarded under the previous administration to expose the full extent of financial mismanagement and ensure those responsible are held accountable.
According to a Sunday Times report, Oppelt, 62, regularly appoints Johannesburg-based law firm Lawtons Africa to work for Tshwane.
According to his CV, which the paper has seen, Oppelt had worked for the firm before joining the metro six years ago.
In his CV, Oppelt listed the former chair of Lawtons Africa (the company was then known as Hogan Lovells) as his first reference. The document also shows he chaired disciplinary hearings on behalf of the law firm before joining Tshwane.
Sunday Times reported that Oppelt, whom the Public Protector is already probing for an alleged conflict of interest, denies wrongdoing. He says he did “not form part of [Tshwane’s] recruitment process” and was unaware the firm had applied to the city’s legal panel.
Oppelt said he was not benefiting from briefs issued to the law firm.
Sunday Times said it had confirmation from the city that Oppelt and his manager were responsible for approving appointments.
Municipal Employees & Civil Servants Union (Mecsu) said it would be taking measures to ensure Oppelt is held to account.
Mecsu said Oppelt’s concern about where the Sunday Times obtained his CV deepened the crisis, “as it attributes that he, indeed, has a relationship with Lawtons Africa to which he channelled R44m, and he was always highly certain that his CV would not be uncovered to demonstrate his link with this service provider”.
“His denial of involvement in the approval of appointments of Lawtons Africa clearly demonstrates his level of dishonesty towards the City to shield his dealings. As Mecsu we find no reason underlying Oppelt’s failure to comply with the City’s Supply Chain Management Policy, Treasury Regulations, Municipal Finance Management Act and Municipal Systems Act, thus [he] failed to take reasonable care to avoid unnecessary spending and ensure rotation of service providers in the procurement of legal services,” the union said in a statement.
Mecsu said as a labour relations senior official with his primary focus on the management of discipline within the City of Tshwane, he should know better that acting against supply chain prescripts and failing to rotate service providers in the procurement of good or services was a serious misconduct, let alone procuring legal services from your former employer, without transparency.
The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) said it would once again request the city manager give an update on when Oppelt would be suspended and when he would suspend the firm of attorneys from providing any further services.
The union's Tshwane regional manager Lynette Burns-Coetzee said the union has on numerous occasions alerted top structures of the City of Tshwane (on administrative as well as political levels) about their disapproval of outsourcing of legal representation for disciplinary inquiries.
Unions, EFF want Tshwane labour relations head who ‘fed Joburg law firm R44m in legal work’ brought to book
Sunday Times reported that Ronald Oppelt, whom the Public Protector is already probing for an alleged conflict of interest, denies wrongdoing
Image: LinkedIn
