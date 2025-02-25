News

KZN man on trial for ‘killing friend’ over disagreement

Cousin alleges friend shot Bongumusa Dlamini after a heated argument

25 February 2025 - 04:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

A cousin of a KwaZulu-Natal man who was allegedly killed by his friend after an argument over which song would usher in the new year says his alleged killer was violent and swore at everyone on the day his cousin was killed...

