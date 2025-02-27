Judge tells Joburg estate agent to desist from defaming lawyer involved with his ex-wife
Angry Joburg lawyer wins order against estate agent who defamed him to his bosses
27 February 2025 - 04:30
A well-known Johannesburg estate agent (identified only as BT) has been ordered by the Johannesburg high court to refrain from defaming lawyer JW following a conflict in which the agent accused the lawyer of improper behaviour in communications with his bosses. ..
