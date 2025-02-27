Labour court rules SAPS secretary was fairly fired for 'shielding boyfriend' accused of ATM robbery
Nokuthula Ceki raised suspicion with her unusual interest in matter and unexpected movements
27 February 2025 - 04:30
The commanding officer's secretary at Stellenbosch police station abused her position to try to obtain a key piece of evidence from her boyfriend when he was brought in as a suspect in an alleged ATM robbery...
