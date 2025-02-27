News

Whether in custody or out on bail, magistrate says Chidimma's mother is in country illegally

Anabela Rungo receives R10,000 bail in Cape Town magistrate's court

27 February 2025 - 04:30 By Kim Swartz

Whether she is in custody or out on bail, the fact remains she in the country illegally. These were the assertions by magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz, who on Wednesday granted Chidimma Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo, R10,000 bail. ..

Speech Bubbles

