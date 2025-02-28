Court orders reinstatement of EOH employee retrenched due to executives’ corruption
Watson Kelemogile Lekalake was retrenched in 2019 when the division he worked for closed after it was fingered for corruption at state capture inquiry
28 February 2025 - 04:30
The labour court ruled in favour of an EOH employee who was retrenched when executives in the disgraced IT company were fingered in corruption allegations at the state capture inquiry, as it ordered that he be reinstated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.