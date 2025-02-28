Money down the drain as water dries up in eThekwini
City remains coy on whether it has taken any action against officials implicated in damning forensic report submitted in June last year
28 February 2025 - 04:30
eThekwini residents are not only feeling the effects of water curtailments but now also face long waits for plumbers to fix leaks amid reports the municipality's budget to pay them is depleted...
