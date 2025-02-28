SANDF soldiers taking psychological strain in DRC
Troops still in Sake and Goma should return home as they have been through enough, while those who have already returned require counselling, says expert
28 February 2025 - 04:30
SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should have been replenished with fresh troops due to the psychological toll of their deployment, especially those left in the dark about what to expect next, says a military expert...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.