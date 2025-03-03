Investors turn to court for ‘millions owed from high-roller forex whizz kid’
Businessman is aggrieved after friend's son promised huge returns from a forex investment scheme
03 March 2025 - 04:30
He portrayed himself as a forex and commodities trading whizz kid, but now a young Durban North man has been provisionally sequestrated for allegedly stealing millions from his investors and possibly running a pyramid scheme...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.