ELRC finds teacher was 'opportunistic and predatory' in two rape cases

Grade 11 girl found to be 'a frank and honest witness' after history teacher raped her twice

04 March 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Pinetown schoolteacher accused by a grade 11 girl of raping her on two occasions has been dismissed and his name added to the sex offenders register. ..

