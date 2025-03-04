High and dry: UN food agency shuts Southern Africa bureau during drought, citing low funding
The agency will consolidate its eastern and southern African operations and run both from Nairobi, official says
04 March 2025 - 04:30
The UN World Food Programme, which relies on the US for nearly half its budget, is closing its Southern Africa bureau due to funding constraints, the agency said on Monday as the region struggles to withstand a severe drought...
