‘They send us videos of him, demanding R10m’: family of kidnapped Pretoria man
Jerry Boshoga was kidnapped from Centurion in November last year
04 March 2025 - 19:45
The family of Jerry Boshoga are disturbed and pained by the continuous messages from his kidnappers who have been demanding a R10m ransom while holding Boshoga captive for the past three months. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.