‘It makes no sense to do business here any more’: business owners feel neglected by Metsimaholo
According to residents, the municipality is failing to provide basic services including water and electricity, while the roads are riddled with potholes
05 March 2025 - 04:30
Over the past three years, businessman Johan Bukes, 60, who operates in Naledi Industrial Park in Vaalpark, Sasolburg, in the Free State, has laid off nearly 500 employees from his companies, and he blames poor service delivery for this. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.