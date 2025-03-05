News

Mother and boyfriend smoked crystal meth on day Joshlin Smith vanished

Racquel Chantel Smith and her two co-accused are on trial for kidnapping and human trafficking

05 March 2025 - 14:34 By Kim Swartz

On the day six-year-old Joshlin Smith disappeared without a trace in Saldhana Bay her mother was smoking crystal meth, a highly addictive drug known as tik...

