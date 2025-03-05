Transport department working on interim measures as minister blocks tender for new driving licence card machine
Outa reveals irregularities in 'corrupt tender' with ballooning costs
05 March 2025 - 18:49
The department of transport says it is exploring various interim solutions to sustain the operation of the current driving licence machine, after the announcement that legal action would be taken to block the tender that has been awarded. ..
