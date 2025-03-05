News

Transport department working on interim measures as minister blocks tender for new driving licence card machine

Outa reveals irregularities in 'corrupt tender' with ballooning costs

05 March 2025 - 18:49 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The department of transport says it is exploring various interim solutions to sustain the operation of the current driving licence machine, after the announcement that legal action would be taken to block the tender that has been awarded. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Motorists seek answers on licence card delays and fees news
  2. Driving licence renewal backlog is ‘cleared’, claims RTMC news
  3. Driver’s licence card deadline extended to April 15 news
  4. 'Smart' driver’s licence to be introduced in October 2023 news
  5. Broken driver’s licence card machine now ‘functioning day and night’ South Africa

Most read

  1. High and dry: UN food agency shuts Southern Africa bureau during drought, ... News
  2. ‘They send us videos of him, demanding R10m’: family of kidnapped Pretoria man News
  3. Top SA maritime official marooned at home on full pay ... again. But why? News
  4. ‘It makes no sense to do business here any more’: business owners feel ... News
  5. Investors turn to court for ‘millions owed from high-roller forex whizz kid’ News

Latest Videos

The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starship test flight