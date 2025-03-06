News

20 years later, Go! Durban is a no-go as Treasury freezes funds

ActionSA leader in KwaZulu-Natal is demanding action against eThekwini municipality officials who are behind the failure of project that has cost the city about R9bn so far

06 March 2025 - 04:30 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

ActionSA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango is demanding action against eThekwini municipality officials who are behind the failure of the Go!Durban project that so far cost the city a staggering R9bn. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

