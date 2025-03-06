Supreme Court rules in favour of RAF CEO Letsoalo, holds RAF liable instead for costs of delayed claims
Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo, the fund and its board had appealed a high court ruling that ordered them to pay costs from their own pocket
06 March 2025 - 16:15
Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo and the RAF board were let off the hook by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found that it was instead the RAF that was liable to pay costs for two victims who challenged the delay of their payments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.