Lawyer probed for allegedly falsifying labour court judgment in bursary wrangle

The Legal Practice Council confirmed the matter would soon be scheduled for a hearing

07 March 2025 - 04:30 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE and Kim Swartz

A corporate lawyer is being investigated by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and the police for allegedly falsifying a labour court judgment. ..

