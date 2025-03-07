News

The bodies of our loved ones are sitting here, angry families tell mortuary officials

Disgruntled workers have downed tools to highlight the dire working conditions at a Pietermaritzburg mortuary

07 March 2025 - 04:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

The pain and anger of grieving families who confronted Fort Napier government mortuary officials in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday was palpable. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It makes no sense to do business here any more’: business owners feel ... News
  2. Supreme Court rules in favour of RAF CEO Letsoalo, holds RAF liable instead for ... News
  3. 20 years later, Go!Durban is a no-go as Treasury freezes funds Politics
  4. High and dry: UN food agency shuts Southern Africa bureau during drought, ... News
  5. Mother and boyfriend smoked tik on day Joshlin Smith vanished News

Latest Videos

Louis Vuitton NYC 57th Ave w/ Le Cafe Experience
LIVE: Chinese nationals extracted from Myanmar scam centers repatriated | ...