‘A boy child needs care too’: Mamelodi foundation targets young boys to curb social ills
Bongani Skosana, the founder of the Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation, says his passion for being a father figure to boys stems from his early experience of losing his dad
10 March 2025 - 04:30
While the country is grappling with the scourge of gender-based-violence, a Pretoria man has launched a foundation aimed at mentoring young men and believes the skills provided will eventually help address the problem of GBV...
