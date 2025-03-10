News

Action ordered in wake of Tom London’s health rant

Health minister to crack the whip after OHSC and health ombud uncover dire conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital

10 March 2025 - 18:36
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

An angry rant about conditions at the Helen Joseph public hospital by radio personality Tom London that went viral six months ago today saw formal reports into his claims being handed to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Tom London pledges to carry on shouting loudly News
  2. What now for Tom London as he faces life-saving surgery? News
  3. Crowdfunding surpasses target as donors open hearts and wallets towards Tom ... News
  4. Improve your bedside manner, Wits tells doctors in wake of Helen Joseph ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gauteng health MEC defends treatment of viral patient who ‘lay in my ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Supreme Court rules in favour of RAF CEO Letsoalo, holds RAF liable instead for ... News
  2. Road rage suspect led meditations at work on Tuesdays News
  3. Baboon monitor surprised by fame as Simon's Town 'primate zebra crossing' goes ... News
  4. Investors turn to court for ‘millions owed from high-roller forex whizz kid’ News
  5. Vaping hits alarming levels among SA teens: study of fee-paying schools News

Latest Videos

South Korea's President Yoon walks free, trials continue | REUTERS
Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS