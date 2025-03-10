Action ordered in wake of Tom London’s health rant
Health minister to crack the whip after OHSC and health ombud uncover dire conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital
10 March 2025 - 18:36
An angry rant about conditions at the Helen Joseph public hospital by radio personality Tom London that went viral six months ago today saw formal reports into his claims being handed to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. ..
