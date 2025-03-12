IN PICS | On the hunt for killers and answers in crime-ridden Amaoti
Families of three victims shot dead during a crime-fighting meeting are left reeling and say they will never get justice for their deaths
12 March 2025 - 04:43
The image of his father's body lying bloody and lifeless on a dusty road will forever be etched in the memory of a grade 8 Amaoti boy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.