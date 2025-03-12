Indian consulate employee dismissed over 'spy' claims entitled to compensation, rules CCMA
A commissioner found while embassies may invoke general immunity from SA courts, this was not the case involving employment contracts for locals
12 March 2025 - 04:43
The Durban Indian Consulate's claim of “diplomatic immunity” in a matter before the Commission for Conciliation, Meditation and Arbitration, lodged by a former employee who was summarily dismissed apparently on allegations he was a “spy”, has failed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.