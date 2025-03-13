Local pharma company wins David vs Goliath battle to produce cheaper prostate cancer drug
The victory is welcome news for prostate cancer patients in South Africa as the generic will be a saving of about R50,000 a year
13 March 2025 - 04:30
Winning a David-and-Goliath legal battle against an international pharmaceutical giant has secured a local generic cancer drug manufacturer the right to continue making affordable cancer treatment for South Africans...
