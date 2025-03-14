Woolworths bites dust at CCMA after dismissing employee for not disclosing relationship with colleague
The CCMA ruled that an employer cannot dismiss an employee by relying on a non-existent rule, as they had no written policy on relationships in the workplace
14 March 2025 - 04:30
The dismissal of a former Woolworths employee, who allegedly breached company policies by failing to disclose a personal relationship with a colleague and being dishonest when questioned about it, has been found to be substantively unfair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.