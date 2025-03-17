Joburg Ballet's new artistic director Dane Hurst shakes up prejudice
One of the goals on Hurst's agenda is to double the size of student numbers at the Joburg Ballet School within six months
17 March 2025 - 04:30
Clapping hands, stepping forward, the vibrating group gains energy as more dancers join in a wave of movements that see them reaching ahead, then leaning backwards — the energy and palpable as they heave and release in unison. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.