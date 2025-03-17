Unhygienic conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital laid bare as health officials promise action
Professionals and activists hold out little hope for health reform as problematic conditions persist
17 March 2025 - 04:30
Fly infestations, foul smells of unknown origin, broken taps, non-functioning toilets, broken mortuary fridges with missing trays: the findings of two investigation reports handed to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi have laid bare the unhygienic and problematic conditions at Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.