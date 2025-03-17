News

Unhygienic conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital laid bare as health officials promise action

Professionals and activists hold out little hope for health reform as problematic conditions persist

17 March 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Fly infestations, foul smells of unknown origin, broken taps, non-functioning toilets, broken mortuary fridges with missing trays: the findings of two investigation reports handed to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi have laid bare the unhygienic and problematic conditions at Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital. ..

