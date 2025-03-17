'We’ll come to you': HIV prevention project takes services to schools in Cape Town

In her presentation, Rousseau added that 69% of initiates cited making their choice of PrEP based on how it fits with their lifestyles. “Facilitators of uptake and continued PrEP use include convenient service locations (mobile clinics), peer support and accessible information on PrEP options via community outreach and social media,” she said.

On the preference for long-acting injections, she said: “PrEP product switching from oral to longer-acting methods was mostly related to product attributes — discreetness, longer protection and fewer perceived side effects.”

Buy-in from schools

Back in Philippi, Rousseau smiled while recounting how they gained access to school premises, describing this as a major win for the project. She said they applied for permission to the Western Cape department of education, which granted approval with two provisos: that each school governing body be consulted and that exam times are exempt.

“If there’s not enough space inside school grounds, we normally park just outside the gate,” she said. “We normally go during second break and stay until after school is out. So many come for contraceptives and then they start hearing about PrEP, and then take that option as well.”

She added that on rotation they visit the same site every week or two weeks, to cater for returning healthcare seekers or “clients”.

At the Philippi Village site, Rousseau introduced Spotlight to FAST PrEP’s marketing coordinator and social media expert, Mbali Jonas.

Reflecting on their youth strategy, Jonas said: “I engage with the youth reference group to understand their preferences and values pertaining to healthcare, and how we as FAST PrEP can bridge gaps they may face through communication efforts and demand creation. As a result, they share trendy social media ideas, suggest ways to frame positive messaging online that is relatable, relevant, youth-friendly, non-judgemental, inclusive …”

The mobile clinic consists of two trucks parked next to each other. Inside one, Phaphama Sifingo is seated in front of a desktop computer, a box of banana flavoured condoms at his side. “I am a peer navigator, so my job here is to welcome people,” he said. “I’m the one registering them, as in opening their files, and I educate them about the services that we do here.” Sifingo went on to demonstrate the project’s biometric filing system, whereby patients are identified by their fingerprints. Thus, all medical records are instantly available online, eradicating cumbersome paperwork.