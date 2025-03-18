Funeral awards to rate who did it best for SA's final farewells
National Funeral Business Lifetime Achievement Awards feature 14 categories such as Best Funeral Service of the Year, Best Décor and Best Grave Setup
18 March 2025 - 04:30
In the business of final farewells, not all send-offs are created equal and this is why the National Funeral Business Lifetime Achievement Awards want to know who buried it the best...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.