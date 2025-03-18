News

High court awards humiliated father R120,000 damages for unlawful arrest

SAPS ordered to compensate man for wrongfully arresting and detaining him for three days for attempted murder

18 March 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Mahikeng high court has found in favour of a North West father who was wrongfully arrested and held in custody for three days and ordered the SA Police Service to pay the man R120,000 in compensation. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | US immigration agents arrest Palestinian student protester at Columbia ... World
  2. LGBTQ+ Nigerians recount police abuses under 'weaponised' law Africa
  3. Floor is open as four discussion papers seek to transform criminal justice ... News
  4. Serge Cabonge wants action taken against JMPD officers who allegedly robbed him TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Not guilty’: Ace Magashule’s ex-PA argues her arrest is ‘punishment’ for not ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Woolworths bites dust at CCMA after dismissing employee for not disclosing ... News
  2. Inmates share meal details amid 'food crisis' due to cost-cutting across South ... News
  3. Unhygienic conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital laid bare as health officials ... News
  4. Joburg Ballet's new artistic director Dane Hurst shakes up prejudice News
  5. High court awards humiliated father R120,000 damages for unlawful arrest News

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider