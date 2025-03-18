High court awards humiliated father R120,000 damages for unlawful arrest
SAPS ordered to compensate man for wrongfully arresting and detaining him for three days for attempted murder
18 March 2025 - 04:30
The Mahikeng high court has found in favour of a North West father who was wrongfully arrested and held in custody for three days and ordered the SA Police Service to pay the man R120,000 in compensation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.