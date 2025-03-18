Thabo Bester approaches ConCourt over which court, civil or criminal, should hear his case
But the substance of complaints regarding his conditions in prison are yet to be considered, let alone decided, by any court
18 March 2025 - 16:13
Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has turned to the Constitutional Court in a battle over his prison conditions and access to his lawyers, which he says have prevented him from preparing for his criminal trial. ..
