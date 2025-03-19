News

A bone to pick: fried chicken furore over KFC’s wings, or winglets

Fast food outlet cleared of misleading advertising for selling 'wings' that are only winglets

19 March 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Wings, winglets or drumettes — the accurate description for a chicken wing on the KFC menu is the focus of an advertising complaint that saw a consumer objection to receiving only “half a wing” when ordering dunked chicken wings and “if you order a Streetwise Two and if you ask for a thigh and a wing, you get a full wing”. ..

