News

Concerns raised about plan to bury waste in Namaqualand

What to do with extra waste from Koeberg nuclear power station?

Community stakeholders have raised concerns about the life extension of Koeberg nuclear power station

19 March 2025 - 18:05
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

How does government plan to transport high-level radioactive waste down a 100km corrugated gravel road to a disposal facility in the Northern Cape? ..

