Court appoints lawyer to represent restaurateur father with 'diminished mental capacity'
Appointment of curator is in Jens Peter Tibshraeny's best interests, says judge
20 March 2025 - 04:30
Darren Jens Tibshraeny has succeeded in having an advocate appointed to represent his father in an application to have Jens Peter Tibshraeny declared incapable of managing his own affairs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.