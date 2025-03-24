Ivory Park's Themba Khoza informal settlement is only fit for a few
Development must be matched by an audit to ensure safe living standards, says City of Joburg, as there are more than 1,000 structures on land meant for 280 households
24 March 2025 - 04:30
Overcrowding adjacent to a river on servitude land for Eskom pylons and gas pipes means development cannot come to the whole of the Themba Khoza informal settlement until some things change, with the residents' agreement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.