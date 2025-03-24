Scientists in Antarctica: why they’re there and what they’ve found

A storm blew up in mid-March 2025 when a researcher at South Africa’s isolated Sanae IV base in Antarctica accused one of its nine team members of becoming violent. Geomorphologist David William Hedding, who has previously carried out research from the frozen continent, explains the work researchers do in Antarctica, what conditions are like and why it matters.
What do researchers focus on when they’re working in Antarctica?
Currently, the main focus of research in the Antarctic revolves around climate change because the White Continent is a good barometer for changes in global cycles. It has a unique and fragile environment. It’s an extreme climate which makes it highly sensitive to any changes in global climate and atmospheric conditions. Importantly, the Antarctic remains relatively untouched by humans, so we are able to study processes and responses of natural systems.
Also, the geographic location of Antarctic enables science that is less suitable elsewhere on the planet. An example of this is the work on space weather (primarily disturbances to the Earth’s magnetic field caused by solar activity). Studying space weather is significant because the magnetic field of the Earth can impact communication platforms, technology, infrastructure and even human health.
How many countries have teams working there? Where does South Africa fit in?
About 30 countries have research stations in the Antarctic but these bases serve a far wider community of researchers. Collaboration is a key component of research in the Antarctic because many study sites are isolated, logistics are a challenge and resources are typically limited.
The South African base in Antarctica, named SANAE IV usually has between 10 and 12 researchers and base personnel. This research station is situated on a nunatak (a mountain piercing through the ice) in Western Dronning Maud Land. It is an extremely remote location about 220km inland from the ice-shelf.
The researchers and base personnel remain in Antarctica for about 15 months working through the cold and dark winter months.
What have been some of the biggest ‘finds’?
The biggest research finding from the Antarctic was the discovery of the ozone hole in 1985 by scientists from the British Antarctic Survey. This discovery led to the creation and implementation of the Montreal Protocol, a treaty to phase out chlorofluorocarbons (synthetic chemical compounds composed of chlorine, fluorine and carbon) which destroy ozone. This was a major breakthrough in terms of slowly healing the ozone layer.
The second most significant piece of research to come from the Antarctic has been the use of ice cores to reconstruct past climates.
Ice cores preserve air bubbles which provide a wealth of information about the conditions of the atmosphere over time. Importantly, ice cores provide an uninterrupted and detailed window into the past 1.2-million years. This is important because only by understanding past climates and the earth’s responses to those changes are we able to predict future responses. This is significant because of the imminent threats resulting from anthropogenic (human-induced) climate change.
What conditions do scientists work under?
Conducting research in the Antarctic is extremely difficult for three primary reasons: remoteness, the cold and daylight.
The remoteness of many study sites makes it difficult to reach. Distances are vast from the limited number of bases in the Antarctic. Thus, logistics for science in the Antarctic is a major challenge and requires collaboration and planning. For example, the geologists from the University of Johannesburg, who work from the SANAE IV base in Antarctica, often spend weeks in the field collecting samples. They travel significant distances via snowmobile and remain self-sufficient while conducting science in tough conditions.
These tough conditions relate specifically to the cold. Most science only occurs in the austral summer months when temperatures become marginally bearable. Also, the summer season only provides a short window in which to operate because access to Antarctica by sea is limited by extent and thickness of the sea ice.
Lastly, during summer there is 24 hours of daylight which lengthens the working day but these conditions are also short-lived.
Why it is important to do scientific work in the area?
The Antarctic is intricately linked to global systems and plays a major role in influencing these systems.
For example, climate change will cause significant melting of land-based ice in Antarctica which when added to the oceans will cause sea-level rise and disruptions to global oceanic currents. Therefore, it is critical that we obtain a better understanding of how responses of terrestrial systems, such as the Antarctic, will impact oceanic systems because ultimately changes in ocean currents will impact the oceanic food web.
In the context of climate change, sea-level rise is a major concern as it will have global impacts for society, so it is critical that the impacts are investigated to enable society to build resilience and adapt.
— David William Hedding is Associate Professor in Geography, University of South Africa
This article was first published in The Conversation
