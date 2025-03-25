Finance minister’s budget during parliamentary hearings
The failure to show relief for the millions of SRD grand recipients is ‘beyond shameful’, says labour federation
25 March 2025 - 18:17
The DA and the ANC's alliance partner labour federation Cosatu have called on parliament to use its powers to kill finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s proposal to raise value-added tax...
