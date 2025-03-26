News

Home invasions: a small dog inside trumps alarms

Four-year study hears straight from criminals the reasons for weapon choice, modus operandi and the efficacy of various deterrents

26 March 2025 - 04:30
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

The psychological effects of cocking an automatic pistol or bullets visible in the chamber of a revolver may be the reasons these weapons are favoured by home invaders, but according to a recent study, a small dog living inside your house can be the ultimate deterrent...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Gauteng top cop acknowledges partnerships as province sees decline in contact ... South Africa
  2. Mchunu challenges AfriForum to provide evidence after lobby group disputes ... Politics
  3. Privacy provisions delay release of sexual offenders register News
  4. Murder stats down but guns and gangs a major concern in Western Cape South Africa

Most read

  1. Court finds mom who killed baby is not 'a monster lacking in humanity' News
  2. Expropriation central in Eskom’s court battle with Cape farmers over power lines News
  3. Ivory Park's Themba Khoza informal settlement is only fit for a few News
  4. Murder docket gone and back in a flash in poisoning case News
  5. Mother of slain 19-year-old community patroller begged him to leave the ... News

Latest Videos

a glitch in the car industry – INSTEROID
BMW X3 South African media launch