Home invasions: a small dog inside trumps alarms
Four-year study hears straight from criminals the reasons for weapon choice, modus operandi and the efficacy of various deterrents
26 March 2025 - 04:30
The psychological effects of cocking an automatic pistol or bullets visible in the chamber of a revolver may be the reasons these weapons are favoured by home invaders, but according to a recent study, a small dog living inside your house can be the ultimate deterrent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.