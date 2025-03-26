News

Mother of slain 19-year-old community patroller begged him to leave the crime-ridden Marry Me area

The community of Soshanguve lives in constant fear due to the widespread crime

26 March 2025 - 04:30

The day before 19-year-old Mpho Koko tragically died after being violently attacked at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, he had told his mother about his plans to leave the crime-plagued area and join her in Klipgat, about 20km away. ..

