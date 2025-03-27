News

Judge blasted for comment about 'what the Constitutional Court did to Zuma'

Full bench of Northern Cape High Court said judge Nxumalo's words were ‘egregious, uncalled for and unprincipled’

27 March 2025 - 04:30 By FRANNY RABKIN

A Northern Cape High Court judge has been blasted in an appeal judgment for making “egregious” remarks about “what the Constitutional Court did to Zuma”. ..

