Sosha families mourn the loss of breadwinners as hundreds attend memorial service for Marry Me patrollers

Grief was etched in family members’ faces at the service for the community patrollers who were killed at the weekend

27 March 2025 - 04:30

As the community breaks into a comforting gospel song, the echoes of women wailing filled the tent at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, where community patrollers were attacked and killed early on Saturday morning. ..

