News

Kidnapping suspect out on bail arrested for another kidnapping

Ahmed Kazi was out on bail at the time on charges related to the 2022 kidnapping of Lukhman Kazi (not related)

28 March 2025 - 10:59
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

One of the four men arrested this week in a raid on a house south of Johannesburg when police freed a 20-year-old kidnapping victim, will appear in court on Tuesday for a previous kidnapping case...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sandra Munsamy kidnapping case adjourned to April South Africa
  2. Arrests led to release of kidnapped schoolgirl, 9, in East London South Africa
  3. Kidnapped KZN businessman Zak Desai freed after five months South Africa

Most read

  1. Judge blasted for comment about 'what the Constitutional Court did to Zuma' News
  2. SA has a problem with people in public service lying about their ... News
  3. IN PICS | Mother of slain 19-year-old patroller begged him to leave ... News
  4. Toxic storm brewing in Soweto’s Snake Park News
  5. Expropriation central in Eskom’s court battle with Cape farmers over power lines News

Latest Videos

Israeli protester wants Netanyahu out and 'my country back' | REUTERS
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for the World Cup