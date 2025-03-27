Local motor sector gears up for Trump tariffs’ impact on duty-free export
Industry association Naamsa says it’s unclear if South Africa’s Agoa benefit has been overridden by the US president
28 March 2025 - 04:30
South African vehicle and components manufacturers say they don’t know yet whether their duty-free export access to the US is affected by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% import tariff on automotive goods...
