Relief as court orders Gauteng health department to immediately remedy cancer patient backlog

‘Your actions are unlawful and unconstitutional,’ court tells the health department

28 March 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A scathing court judgment handed down by the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday afternoon will offer some comfort to cancer patients on the backlog list who have been waiting for life-saving treatment while the Gauteng department of health has been conducting themselves “as a law unto themselves”. ..

