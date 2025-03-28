Relief as court orders Gauteng health department to immediately remedy cancer patient backlog
‘Your actions are unlawful and unconstitutional,’ court tells the health department
28 March 2025 - 04:30
A scathing court judgment handed down by the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday afternoon will offer some comfort to cancer patients on the backlog list who have been waiting for life-saving treatment while the Gauteng department of health has been conducting themselves “as a law unto themselves”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.