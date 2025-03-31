News

'One wrong move could be fatal': experts warn against close wildlife interactions

Lives of tourists, guides and the wildlife are at stake

31 March 2025 - 04:30

Wildlife experts warn that the face-to-face encounter between a leopard and a safari guide, captured in three striking images widely shared on social media this past week, is highly unusual and should not be encouraged by anyone wanting similar close-ups, as these situations can quickly take a dangerous turn...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'South Africa has it all': Mya's Heritage Day celebrates love for fauna and ... South Africa
  2. Scott Ramsay: a life behind the lens Lifestyle
  3. South African Photographer of the Year showcases SA’s stunning natural heritage Lifestyle
  4. Get to know the 14 creatives using art to save rhinos Lifestyle
  5. Underwater photographers raising awareness about endangered marine species ... photography-competition
  6. When the hunted turn on you, it's game over Lifestyle
  7. Winners of the National Geographic photo comp explore the land and sea Lifestyle
  8. Tips for Tom Cruise's Hollywood crew: It's all happening in Hoedspruit Travel
  9. How virtual safaris 'have made people fall in love with nature and Africa' Travel

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch University's VC designate reveals ambitious plans for excellence News
  2. 'One wrong move could be fatal': experts warn against close wildlife ... News
  3. Swimmer reaches 2,000 mark for water 'hippo rollers' to remote villages News
  4. Kidnapping suspect out on bail arrested for another kidnapping News
  5. 'The room started to spin, I thought I was ill': SA teacher describes the ... News

Latest Videos

King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters
Thabo Mbeki delivers the Aziz Pahad Inaugural Lecture