News

Who can prescribe medicines in SA? There are 9 drug schedules

Provided competence can be assured, the range of authorised prescribers can be extended beyond medical practitioners, dentists and veterinarians

31 March 2025 - 04:30 By Andy Gray

What medicines do you need prescriptions for and who is authorised to write those prescriptions is not a straightforward matter. Dr Andy Gray explains how the system works and sets out how it might be improved...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Family physicians poised for bigger role in public health care South Africa
  2. BHEKISISA | Popping into a pharmacy for anti-HIV pills or jabs could help slow ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BHEKISISA | Suspicion, stigma and systems: Africa’s healthcare story South Africa
  4. BHEKISISA OP-ED | A plastic sheet can save 70,000 lives a year — here’s how Ideas
  5. ‘When we go to the clinic, it’s always packed, nurses are rude’: pupils praise ... News
  6. ‘Unfriendly service, harsh attitudes’ drive many away from seeking health care ... News
  7. ‘I’m doing it with my whole heart’, says rural nurse of the year South Africa
  8. WATCH | Videos of Matthew Lani pretending to be a doctor South Africa
  9. BHEKISISA | Could poor policies be behind our organ donation ‘crisis’? South Africa
  10. Simulated hospital and patients make medicine safer Science
  11. African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK Africa

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch University's VC designate reveals ambitious plans for excellence News
  2. 'One wrong move could be fatal': experts warn against close wildlife ... News
  3. Swimmer reaches 2,000 mark for water 'hippo rollers' to remote villages News
  4. Kidnapping suspect out on bail arrested for another kidnapping News
  5. 'The room started to spin, I thought I was ill': SA teacher describes the ... News

Latest Videos

King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters
Thabo Mbeki delivers the Aziz Pahad Inaugural Lecture