Who can prescribe medicines in SA? There are 9 drug schedules
Provided competence can be assured, the range of authorised prescribers can be extended beyond medical practitioners, dentists and veterinarians
31 March 2025 - 04:30
What medicines do you need prescriptions for and who is authorised to write those prescriptions is not a straightforward matter. Dr Andy Gray explains how the system works and sets out how it might be improved...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.