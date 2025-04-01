News

Government’s VAT-free offal offer is not best nutritional choice

Critics say zero-rating frozen chicken portions, peanut butter and margarine, could have been more cost effective and nutritious to households as sources of protein and fats

01 April 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Government’s move to make offal VAT-free instead of rich protein sources such as peanut butter and chicken portions will only serve to make nutritious food less accessible to low income families...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch University's VC designate reveals ambitious plans for excellence News
  2. 'One wrong move could be fatal': experts warn against close wildlife ... News
  3. Swimmer reaches 2,000 mark for water 'hippo rollers' to remote villages News
  4. 'The room started to spin, I thought I was ill': SA teacher describes the ... News
  5. Who can prescribe medicines in SA? There are 9 drug schedules News

Latest Videos

US deports more alleged gang members to El Salvador | Reuters
Three of four missing US soldiers found dead in Lithuania | REUTERS