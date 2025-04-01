Judge candidate grilled by JSC about R17m theft at her firm
Attorney Dawn Norton closely questioned about why her firm waited three years to report misappropriation of trust funds to Law Society
01 April 2025 - 19:09
A candidate for appointment as judge to the Labour Court, attorney Dawn Norton, was grilled by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) about how her law firm had handled things when, in 2014, one of her fellow directors had stolen about R17m from the firm’s trust account...
