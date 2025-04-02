Warrant out for suspected kidnapping kingpin for failing to appear in court
The Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest for Faizel Charloos who was scheduled to stand in the dock for the 2022 kidnapping of Lukhman Kazi
02 April 2025 - 04:30
A suspected kidnapping mastermind failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday while out on bail...
